T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $215.76 and last traded at $215.13, with a volume of 141606 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.09.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total value of $615,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.30, for a total transaction of $615,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,571,741.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

