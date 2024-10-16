Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda

Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 1.6% of Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,416,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,369,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,511 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,695,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,679,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643,949 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 116.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,352,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186,133 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 669.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,721,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,226.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,983,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:TSM opened at $187.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.95 and a 12 month high of $194.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

