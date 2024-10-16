Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s Why

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $194.25 and last traded at $192.50. 4,041,754 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 15,282,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $190.81.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $972.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

