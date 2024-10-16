Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $582.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.07. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.05. The company has a market capitalization of $502.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.