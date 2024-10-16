TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.82.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.15.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 54.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 719,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $108,212,000 after acquiring an additional 506,754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,155,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $174,955,000 after purchasing an additional 347,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 468,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,445,000 after purchasing an additional 274,206 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

