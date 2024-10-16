TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Stock Price Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.85 and last traded at $27.12. Approximately 20,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 126,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on TTGT. Craig Hallum upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The company has a market cap of $790.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.32, a PEG ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.08 million. TechTarget had a positive return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. TechTarget’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 792,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 495,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 242,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after purchasing an additional 42,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TechTarget by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

