Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$90.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$77.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
