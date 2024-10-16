TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) is Nexus Investment Management ULC’s 9th Largest Position

Nexus Investment Management ULC lowered its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,080 shares during the quarter. TELUS comprises about 3.6% of Nexus Investment Management ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $36,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TU. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,193,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $578,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,753 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,798,166 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $67,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,788 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,670,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,742 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,461,769 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,711,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TU. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS stock opened at $16.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.87%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

