Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.67 Per Share

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Gillmor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.67 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $10.73 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $139.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.

THC opened at $160.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $51.04 and a 1 year high of $171.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.42. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,613,000 after buying an additional 172,913 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,767,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $13,314,311.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,688.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $2,926,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,234,465.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,203 shares of company stock valued at $19,754,997. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

