Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives $152.69 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.06.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $160.26 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 24.66%. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Saumya Sutaria sold 86,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $13,314,311.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,688.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $2,926,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,269 shares in the company, valued at $2,234,465.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,203 shares of company stock worth $19,754,997. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

