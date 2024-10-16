Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Takes $1.26 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,974 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “positive” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 368,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,991,436. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $105.43. The company has a market capitalization of $42.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.46%.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total value of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total transaction of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,982,938.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

