The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Short Interest Up 18.4% in September

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 29,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Nova Scotia

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,280,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,232,000 after purchasing an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,971,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,934 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 354,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,918,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 1.4 %

BNS stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 466,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,829,342. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.768 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.