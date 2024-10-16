The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,208 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 16,032 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.94 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

