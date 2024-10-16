The Buckle, Inc. Same Store Sales Grow 1.8% in September (NYSE:BKE)

Buckle’s (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) same-store sales climbed 1.8% in the month of September. Buckle’s shares rose by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Buckle from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,551,186.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Buckle news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $36,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,949,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,622,407.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $907,090.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,883,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,551,186.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 138,752 shares of company stock worth $5,786,422. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKE opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.13. Buckle has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Buckle had a return on equity of 46.17% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $282.39 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKE. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 60,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Buckle during the first quarter worth about $70,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Buckle by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Buckle by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

