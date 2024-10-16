The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $72.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,026,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,666. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $129.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

