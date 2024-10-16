The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of SCHW traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.13. 3,765,351 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,061,362. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Barclays reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $4,387,502.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,946,927,245.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 567,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,134,851.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.