The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Verum Partners LLC

Verum Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up 1.3% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 619,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,837. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $53.21 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.59.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $2,530,217.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 37,787 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $2,530,217.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,954,176.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 356,792 shares of company stock valued at $24,728,364 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

