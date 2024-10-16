The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:TRG) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:TRG – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.29). 107,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 221,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.20 ($2.33).
The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60. The firm has a market cap of £701.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 175.
The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than The European Smaller Companies Trust
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Smaller Companies Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.