The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Declares Dividend of $0.11

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GDV traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 88,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,157. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.09. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $18.04 and a one year high of $24.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,315,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.91 per share, with a total value of $75,144.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,782.72. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,131,500 shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $31,315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,131,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,315,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 3,136,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,410,978.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

