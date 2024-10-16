The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Plans Dividend of $0.05

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GUT opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $6.30.
The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile
