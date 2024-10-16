The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $48.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

NYSE TFC traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.77. 5,334,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,834. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 475.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 208,772 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

