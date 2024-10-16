The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Short Interest Update

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 98,700 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the September 15th total of 118,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gorman-Rupp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.39. 15,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.98. Gorman-Rupp has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.44 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Stories

