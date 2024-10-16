The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.1% of Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $415.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $412.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

