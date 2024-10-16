The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream Sells 1,899 Shares

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.67, for a total value of C$100,020.33.

North West Stock Performance

Shares of TSE NWC traded up C$0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.48. 11,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,318. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.22. The North West Company Inc. has a one year low of C$34.77 and a one year high of C$52.99.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North West Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

