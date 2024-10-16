The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after purchasing an additional 916,772 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Macquarie cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

