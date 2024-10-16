Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (NASDAQ:GSIB – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GSIB traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.34. The company had a trading volume of 623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511. Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.50.
About Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF
