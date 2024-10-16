Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11.50 ($0.15), with a volume of 242100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

Thruvision Group Stock Down 17.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of £15.20 million, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 16.72.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

Featured Articles

