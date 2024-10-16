Titan Logix (CVE:TLA) Trading 6.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Titan Logix Corp. (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. 50,015 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 24,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Titan Logix Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 17.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.98 million, a P/E ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Titan Logix (CVE:TLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.93 million during the quarter. Titan Logix had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Titan Logix

In related news, Director Grant Reeves bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Insiders purchased 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,240 over the last 90 days. 38.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Titan Logix Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets technology fluid management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides mobile liquid measurement solutions, such as pump, valve, and rack control. It also offers mobile monitoring systems and smart truck systems.

