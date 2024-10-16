TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TKO Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for TKO Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $125.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.47. TKO Group has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $128.31.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). TKO Group had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,074,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,899,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP lifted its position in TKO Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 3,065,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,065,000 after purchasing an additional 90,868 shares during the last quarter. XN LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,381,000 after buying an additional 996,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,800,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,467,000 after buying an additional 155,940 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $3,560,543.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

