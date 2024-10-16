Toncoin (TON) Price Up 3.8% This Week

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $17.93 billion and $169.83 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.25 or 0.00007752 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,739.34 or 0.99960775 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00013459 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00007036 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00064413 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,113,306,800 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,113,270,881.101552 with 2,538,207,245.3837757 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.21220885 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 577 active market(s) with $244,797,930.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.