TopBuild (BLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) recently:

10/16/2024 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $489.00 to $491.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2024 – TopBuild had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $525.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2024 – TopBuild was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/23/2024 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

TopBuild Trading Up 2.2 %

TopBuild stock traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $407.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,237. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $387.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $404.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $217.08 and a 12 month high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TopBuild by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in TopBuild by 7.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

