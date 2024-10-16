TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target Raised to $491.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $489.00 to $491.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BLD. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.89.

NYSE:BLD traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $407.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,852. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $404.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild will post 21.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,317,795,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,929,000 after buying an additional 57,880 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in TopBuild by 7.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

