Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$30.08 and last traded at C$29.79, with a volume of 17936 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.67.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Torex Gold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$25.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.38. The stock has a market cap of C$2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. Torex Gold Resources had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 3.4501992 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

