Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Touchstone Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. F5 accounts for 5.8% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in F5 by 9,100.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Trading Down 0.4 %

FFIV stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.23. 92,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,375. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $224.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.28 and its 200 day moving average is $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $88,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,481,229.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $316,477.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,436,087.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,855. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

