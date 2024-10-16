Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stock Position Reduced by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,808,000 after buying an additional 64,679 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,763,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,927,000 after acquiring an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,650,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,652,000 after acquiring an additional 580,610 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,431,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,686,000 after purchasing an additional 495,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,958,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,008,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 75,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,483. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $46.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 35.58%. As a group, analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Tower Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

