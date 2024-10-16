Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Trading Down 39.2% – Here’s Why

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 39.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.11. 32,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 411% from the average session volume of 6,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Track Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.23.

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.19 million during the quarter. Track Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%.

About Track Group

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology.

