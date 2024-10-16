Transform Wealth LLC Buys 106,142 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 124.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 191,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,142 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $9,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 14,460 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $1,562,000. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 42,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.82. 574,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

