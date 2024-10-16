Transform Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 165,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 156,225 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1,640.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 113,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,615 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA MOO traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 17,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,687. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.83 and its 200 day moving average is $72.22. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 52-week low of $67.57 and a 52-week high of $77.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $791.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

