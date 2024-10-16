Transform Wealth LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,106,341 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $237,697,000 after acquiring an additional 375,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,379.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 167,768 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 164,706 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 545,045 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $117,103,000 after purchasing an additional 156,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,346 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $167,683,000 after buying an additional 102,609 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DKS stock traded up $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $210.33. 123,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day moving average of $210.73. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $100.98 and a one year high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.42%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

