Transform Wealth LLC Invests $11.83 Million in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,827,000. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF comprises 0.8% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Transform Wealth LLC owned about 1.79% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after acquiring an additional 389,405 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% in the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,459.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,001,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 993,855 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 622,152 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 189,530 shares during the period.

Shares of HELO stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. 36,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,447. The stock has a market cap of $667.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.21. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

