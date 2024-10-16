Transform Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Transform Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 203,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,096 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 271.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Moller Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.43. The company had a trading volume of 118,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,379. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

