Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 0.8% – Time to Sell?

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$44.39 and last traded at C$44.60. 47,440 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 74,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 76.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.17. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.82.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$772.20 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 14.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Beasley sold 33,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.95, for a total value of C$1,325,530.49. Also, Director David James Clare sold 2,907 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total value of C$121,396.32. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company's stock.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

