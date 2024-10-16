TrueFi Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $99.34 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One TrueFi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0793 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a market capitalization of $99.34 million and $5.52 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.45 or 0.00250516 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,275,623,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,253,172,297 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,275,623,829.1551602 with 1,253,172,296.9052753 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.08201501 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $7,596,381.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

