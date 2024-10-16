TrueUSD Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $38.57 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $494.21 million and $38.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001476 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueUSD Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 495,601,553 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. The official website for TrueUSD is tusd.io. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

