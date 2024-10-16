Truist Financial Cuts Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Price Target to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

EPC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.74. 31,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,207. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 19.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,529,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,545,000 after buying an additional 252,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 483.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 292,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 242,310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 16.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,071,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 152,200 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth about $4,855,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 17.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 673,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after purchasing an additional 101,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

