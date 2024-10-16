Truist Financial Cuts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Green Plains from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $26.00 to $23.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of GPRE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,302. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $11.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $618.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 0.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 103,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Plains by 9.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

