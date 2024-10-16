Truist Financial Increases VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Price Target to $115.00

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

VSEC stock traded up $13.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.73. 1,012,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. VSE has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $105.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.70 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.60 million. VSE had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VSE will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Calvin Scott Koonce sold 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,404,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 463,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,543,369.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,623,000. AltraVue Capital LLC bought a new position in VSE during the second quarter valued at $48,343,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth $10,326,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,388,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of VSE by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

