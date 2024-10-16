Truist Financial Lowers Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target to $120.00

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.88% from the company’s current price.

STRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Strategic Education stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.97. 30,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.56. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $76.94 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.59 per share, with a total value of $477,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,711.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Strategic Education

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,743 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.