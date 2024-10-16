Tsfg LLC Boosts Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $300,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT opened at $84.38 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.