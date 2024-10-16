Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tsfg LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 87,716,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,355,724,000 after buying an additional 7,470,042 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 19.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,171,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,815,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876,534 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,731,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,128,000 after acquiring an additional 979,083 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,558,778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,414,179,000 after purchasing an additional 684,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,657,421 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,743,000 after purchasing an additional 636,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Pivotal Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,926 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,590 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.